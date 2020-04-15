STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

One-fourth of MSMEs will shut shop, warn experts

According to Sharad Kumar Saraf, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations, MSME exporters have no liquidity to pay wages for April.

Published: 15th April 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

MSME

For representational purposes

By Sesa Sen & Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 19-day lockdown extension may choke thousands of MSMEs, which account for a quarter of India’s $2.9-trillion economy and employing over 50 crore workers. Experts warn that one-fourth of the 6.9 crore MSMEs may perish with exporters taking the biggest hit.“We believe 25% MSMEs will close permanently,” said D K Aggarwal, president, PHDCCI.

According to Sharad Kumar Saraf, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations, MSME exporters have no liquidity to pay wages for April. “The start of selective manufacturing will be a long-drawn battle due to the unavailability of labour, raw material and transport,” said Saraf, adding that exporters will be hit in the absence of an effective and sizeable financial package.

FIEO has demanded a comprehensive package that will include interest-free credit to cover six months of wages, rental, utilities along with a six-month loan moratorium for exporters. With over 50% export orders getting cancelled worldwide, 15 million jobs in export units are likely to be affected, FIEO warned.

Sources said commerce minister Piyush Goyal is in talks with the finance ministry to inject funds through various measures to help these companies stabilise their operations over the next few months.“MSMEs do not have the capacity to withstand massive shocks like Covid-19. The health of these MSMEs will have a bearing on the entire supply chain, including large corporates. Therefore, immediate and substantive support measures are needed to see the MSMEs through this crisis,”said Chandrajit Banerjee, director-general, CII.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement extending the lockdown without offering any financial aid evoked sharp criticism from the Congress. “No financial package, no details, no concrete item. Neither for poor nor middle class nor industry nor businesses. Lockdown is good but cannot be end in itself! Where is single livelihood issue?” said Abhishek Singhvi.

Rs 10l cr package sought
Industry bodies have sought a sizeable stimulus package to the tune of Rs 9-10 lakh crore aggregating 4-5% of the GDP, with focus on small businesses to weather the crisis

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FIEO MSMEs COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp