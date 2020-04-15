Over 232 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra take tally to 2,916; death toll rises to 187

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 232 persons tested coronavirus positive in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the tally of such patients in the state to 2,916, a health department official said.

With nine more persons succumbing to the infection on Wednesday, the COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 187 so far, the official said.

Meanwhile, 295 people have been discharged from the hospitals across the state after recovery till now, he added.