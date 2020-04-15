'Papa we need you': Tej Pratap gets emotional remembering his father Lalu

By IANS

PATNA: With the country under a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday posted a video clip in which he became emotional while remembering his father Lalu Prasad.

"Father, we need you, and so does the country. I miss you. I don't know how you are putting up," the former Bihar Minister tweeted.

पापा आपकी जरूरत हमें हैं और पूरे बिहार को है Miss u Papapic.twitter.com/sdiOFFsxX9 — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) April 15, 2020

In the clip, Tej Pratap said that all people were in the company of their parents amid the lockdown and hence he was missing his father too.

He said he could go and meet the former Bihar Chief Minister due to the lockdown, but prayed to God that his father returns safe and sound to the family home.

Lalu Prasad was lodged in Ranchi jail after conviction in fodder scam cases, though he is presently admitted in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in the Jharkhand capital on health grounds.