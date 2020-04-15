STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tablighi Jamaat leader booked for culpable homicide after attendees die of COVID-19: Delhi Police

An FIR was registered against the cleric on March 31 at Crime Branch police station on a complaint of the Station House Officer of Nizamuddin.

Published: 15th April 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

An audio note of Tablighi Jamaat head, Maulana Saad was released after several who attended the gathering tested positive for Coronavirus in India.

Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi has been booked for culpable homicide after some of the attendees of the religious congregation died due to coronavirus, police said on Wednesday.

Kandhalvi had organised the religious gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz last month against the social distancing protocol imposed by the Centre to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

An FIR was registered against the cleric on March 31 at Crime Branch police station on a complaint of the Station House Officer of Nizamuddin.

He was earlier booked for holding the event, police said.

"After several attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event succumbed to coronavirus, we added IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the FIR against the leader," a police official said.

Some foreigners who attended the event have also been booked for violation of visa norms.

In an audio message, Kandhalvi had said that he was exercising self-quarantine after several hundreds who visited the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamudddin Markaz tested positive for coronavirus.

The FIR registered against the Tablighi Jamaat event says that the Delhi Police contacted the authorities of Nizamuddin Markaz on March 21 and reminded them of the government order which prohibited any political or religious gathering of more than 50 people.

It says that despite repeated efforts, the event organisers failed to inform the health department or any other government agency about the huge gathering inside the Markaz and deliberately disobeyed government orders.

The sub district magistrate of Defence Colony inspected the premises several times and found that around 1,300 people, including foreign nationals, were residing there without maintaining social distance.

It was also found that there were no arrangements of hand sanitizers and face masks, the FIR adds.

The Nizamudddin centre, attended by thousands, turned out to be a hotspot for spread of coronavirus not only in the national capital, but the entire country.

More than 25,500 Tablighi members and their contacts have been quarantined in the country after the Centre and the state governments conducted a "mega operation" to identify them.

At least 9,000 people participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin.

Later, many of the attendees travelled to various parts of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus lockdown Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Nizamuddin Markaz culpable homicide social distancing protocol
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp