Third sample of Arunachal Pradesh's lone COVID-19 positive patient tests negative: Doctor

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The swab sample of the lone COVID-19 positive patient in Arunachal Pradesh tested negative in the third test which was conducted at RMRC at Dibrugarh in Assam, a senior district health officer said on Wednesday.

The man from Medo village in Lohit district, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1 and 7 test but his third test on Tuesday was negative, District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr S Chai Pul informed.

"The patient is gradually improving as his third test came negative. We have collected another sample of him today within 24-hours of his last test as per protocol, and it will be sent to Regional Medical Research Cetre (RMRC) tomorrow for the final test," Dr Pul said.

"A 12-member team of doctors including other healthcare workers are looking after the patient on regular basis," the DMO said.

The patient is as of now asymptomatic and is reported to be without any physical discomfort.

He is being given regular counselling, Dr Pul added.

Arunachal Pradesh has so far reported only one COVID- 19 positive case in Lohit district.