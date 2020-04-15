STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Third sample of Arunachal Pradesh's lone COVID-19 positive patient tests negative: Doctor

The man from Medo village in Lohit district, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1 and 7 but tested negative third time.

Published: 15th April 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The swab sample of the lone COVID-19 positive patient in Arunachal Pradesh tested negative in the third test which was conducted at RMRC at Dibrugarh in Assam, a senior district health officer said on Wednesday.

The man from Medo village in Lohit district, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1 and 7 test but his third test on Tuesday was negative, District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr S Chai Pul informed.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

"The patient is gradually improving as his third test came negative. We have collected another sample of him today within 24-hours of his last test as per protocol, and it will be sent to Regional Medical Research Cetre (RMRC) tomorrow for the final test," Dr Pul said.

"A 12-member team of doctors including other healthcare workers are looking after the patient on regular basis," the DMO said.

The patient is as of now asymptomatic and is reported to be without any physical discomfort.

He is being given regular counselling, Dr Pul added.

Arunachal Pradesh has so far reported only one COVID- 19 positive case in Lohit district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp