Two injured in shelling by Pakistan Army in J&K's Rajouri

Both people who are injured belong to the same family and are receiving treatment at the Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in south Kashmir district

By ANI

RAJOURI:  Two civilians were injured in shelling by Pakistan on the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday.

Both people who are injured belong to the same family and are receiving treatment at the Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri.

"Two people came to the hospital in the morning. One of them is 60 years of age while the girl is only 13 years. The man was gravely injured. The shells hit his chest and arms. We are providing them proper treatment," said Dr Shikha, Medical Officer, GMC Rajouri.

The patients are said to be in stable condition.

On Tuesday, Pakistani Rangers had shelled a couple of villages in the sector besides Balakote and Mendhar in nearby Poonch district.

