STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand forms task torce to asses economic situation, suggests remedial measures

Uttarakhand state is alreadty starting at revenue loss of around 1000 Crore due to ongoing lockdown amidst Covid-19 outbreak. 

Published: 15th April 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Eight deaths have been reported from Dharavi so far due to coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

Dehradun: Uttarakhand state government has formed a task force to asses economic situation of the state amidst lockdown and suggested remedial measures. Over 60,000 industries of the hill state have been temporarily suspended as the lockdown was enforced last month.

Amit Negi, secretary finance, Uttarakhand said, "A team has been constituted to assess the economic situation and submit remedial measures. The report will be submitted soon."

Uttarakhand state is alreadty starting at revenue loss of around 1000 Crore due to ongoing lockdown amidst Covid-19 outbreak. 

Officials from state finance department said that if situation continues, the losses might double in upcoming month.

The ongoing lockdown to battle Covid-19 epidemic has inflicted a blow on the state’s revenue collection. According to official data, Uttarakhand is staring at a revenue loss of around Rs 950 crore due to the lockdown.

The officials also added that the revenue collection has been severely affected due to slip in  products and services.

The government usually gets revenue mostly from essential supplies sold in the market and GST collections from these shops. The officials said that since the GST is mostly zero for essential items, unless they’re branded, there is almost no respite in the sight until lockdown opens. 

The state government has picked up Rs 1000 debt to fulfil the gap and manage expenses. 

At present, the star government relies on six major sources of revenue generation, including earnings through GST. This earning from the GST amounts to around 60% of state government's monthly revenue. 

The other sources include mining activities (₹50-60 crores per month), revenue from forests (₹40-50 crores per month), excise (around ₹250-300 crores per month), vehicle registration (₹100-150 crores per month) and vehicle tax (₹80-90 crores per month). 

The state also earns around ₹600-700 crores a month from the Centre’s share of taxes. Experts stated that the state government's share of central taxes is also expected to remain low this month as import and export along with other commercial activities have been put on hold due to the lockdown.

Uttarakhand is also set to lose Rs 12000 Crore business turnover if Char Dham Yatra is cancelled. More than 90% of booking of accommodation and transportation vehicle has already been cancelled and threat of suspending the pilgrimage lurks. 

The stakeholders include temple trusts, hotels, restaurants, chopper companies which provide rides, transportation vehicles- private and government owned, owners of mules and many others.

However, the rituals at all four shrines- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri will continue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttarakhand Economic slowdown COronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp