STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

41 Pakistani nationals leave for home via Wagah-Attari crossing

The Pakistani nationals came to India on pilgrimage and medical visas and were stuck in Agra, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

Published: 16th April 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani nationals wave at media before crossing the Attari international border for their country at Attari near Amritsar Thursday

Pakistani nationals wave at media before crossing the Attari international border for their country at Attari near Amritsar Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Forty-one Pakistani nationals, who were stranded in India following closure of border points in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, left for their home country on Thursday via the Wagah-Attari crossing.

The Pakistani nationals came to India on pilgrimage and medical visas and were stuck in Agra, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

"Forty-one Pakistani nationals were repatriated to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on Thursday," a spokesperson in the Pakistan High Commission said.

India closed the border crossing points and restricted operation of international passenger flights last month to limit the spread of coronavirus.

"The High Commission closely followed up and coordinated with the Indian side as well as the relevant stakeholders in Islamabad for early repatriation of the Pakistanis," the official said.

In a statement, the High Commission said it continues to accord singular priority to safe and smooth return of all Pakistanis stranded across India "in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the guidance of the Foreign Office".

Government sources on Wednesday said India is facilitating return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals to their home country.

The Ministry of External Affairs has been helping a number of foreign missions to evacuate their citizens stranded in India after it closed the border crossing points and restricted operation of passenger flights as part of measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistani nationals border closure coronavirus lockdown Wagah-Attari crossing
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp