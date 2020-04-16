STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Allow us to go home': Here's why these migrant workers are desperate to return home

Incident in Bandra, Mumbai, underlines why migrant workers are desperate to return

Published: 16th April 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants walk to their hometown. (Photo | EPS)

Anil Kumar
A daily wage earner, he said the future was uncertain and wants to go home to Etah, UP; he will not return to Delhi

Bhavesh Yadav
He worked at an electricity goods shop; he didn’t have anything to eat or drink, wants to return to Bihar.

Dipu Kumar
He worked in a manufacturing unit, the owner dismissed him from work; he wants to go to Lakhimpur Kheri in UP

Pawan Rana
He worked as a loader & his contractor ran away, leaving him in the lurch; he just wants to go home in Lakhimpur, UP

Rakesh
He was a stone cutter, his landlord told him to vacate, leaving him with no food; he wants to go to Gonda, UP

Ranjeet Boro
A daily wage earner, left with no work he said there was no need to stay in Delhi; wants to go to Guwahati, Assam

Shatrughan Yadav
He worked as a coolie, he has run out of money; he said at his home in Saharsa, Bihar, he can help out at his small farm

Vijay
He worked as a book binder; he wants to go home in Mainpuri, UP, but unlike others he would like to return.

Photos & reporting by Parveen Negi and Anil Shakya

ALSO READ: 'Hunger among migrant workers growing'

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrants protest COVID-19 Migrant Workers lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp