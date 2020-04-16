'Allow us to go home': Here's why these migrant workers are desperate to return home

Express News Service By

Anil Kumar

A daily wage earner, he said the future was uncertain and wants to go home to Etah, UP; he will not return to Delhi

Bhavesh Yadav

He worked at an electricity goods shop; he didn’t have anything to eat or drink, wants to return to Bihar.

Dipu Kumar

He worked in a manufacturing unit, the owner dismissed him from work; he wants to go to Lakhimpur Kheri in UP

Pawan Rana

He worked as a loader & his contractor ran away, leaving him in the lurch; he just wants to go home in Lakhimpur, UP

Rakesh

He was a stone cutter, his landlord told him to vacate, leaving him with no food; he wants to go to Gonda, UP

Ranjeet Boro

A daily wage earner, left with no work he said there was no need to stay in Delhi; wants to go to Guwahati, Assam

Shatrughan Yadav

He worked as a coolie, he has run out of money; he said at his home in Saharsa, Bihar, he can help out at his small farm

Vijay

He worked as a book binder; he wants to go home in Mainpuri, UP, but unlike others he would like to return.

Photos & reporting by Parveen Negi and Anil Shakya

