'Allow us to go home': Here's why these migrant workers are desperate to return home

Anil Kumar
A daily wage earner, he said the future was uncertain and wants to go home to Etah, UP; he will not return to Delhi
Bhavesh Yadav
He worked at an electricity goods shop; he didn’t have anything to eat or drink, wants to return to Bihar.
Dipu Kumar
He worked in a manufacturing unit, the owner dismissed him from work; he wants to go to Lakhimpur Kheri in UP
Pawan Rana
He worked as a loader & his contractor ran away, leaving him in the lurch; he just wants to go home in Lakhimpur, UP
Rakesh
He was a stone cutter, his landlord told him to vacate, leaving him with no food; he wants to go to Gonda, UP
Ranjeet Boro
A daily wage earner, left with no work he said there was no need to stay in Delhi; wants to go to Guwahati, Assam
Shatrughan Yadav
He worked as a coolie, he has run out of money; he said at his home in Saharsa, Bihar, he can help out at his small farm
Vijay
He worked as a book binder; he wants to go home in Mainpuri, UP, but unlike others he would like to return.
Photos & reporting by Parveen Negi and Anil Shakya
