Army allows partial opening of offices from April 19 with 50 per cent strength

“The suspension of all social, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural activities will continue. No religious congregations, regimental or ceremonial functions will be permitted,” the Army said

A health worker wearing a mask checks the body temperature of an army personnel.

A health worker wearing a mask checks the body temperature of a soldier (Photo | AFP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Army has decided to open its offices partially after 19 April amid the extension of the lockdown to May 3. Fresh instructions have been issued to the concerned offices.

“The Army is allowing a partial opening of its offices. As per the orders from 19 April to 03 May 2020, offices in Army HQ, Command HQ and formation HQ may start functioning at 50 percent strength,” read the fresh instructions.

But all training activities and temporary duties will remain suspended till May 3. “The suspension of all social, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural activities will continue. No religious congregations, regimental or ceremonial functions will be permitted,” the Army instructed.

Referring to offices falling in ‘Hotspots or Containment Zones’, the Army has ordered no movement till they are denotified. Exceptions to be given will depend on the local military authority.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General Medical Services (Army) and all medical establishments and hospitals will continue functioning at full strength to provide a robust response to COVID-19.

The instructions till 19 April, in view of the extension of the lockdown, are that all military establishments, cantonments, formation headquarters and units will strictly observe no movement. Only personnel connected with provision of essential services will be allowed to move in this time period.

This will not hinder any operational tasks of the formations or units which will be conducted with the requisite strength.

