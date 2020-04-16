STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army to run special trains for soldiers heading to northern, eastern borders amid lockdown

An Army officer said, “These trains are primarily for personnel who were undergoing training, doing courses or were on temporary duty and were stuck due to the countrywide lockdown."

Published: 16th April 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Army has decided to move its men on special trains to meet the operational requirements of military formations near the northern and eastern borders in view of the extension of the lockdown till May 3.

The Army said on Thursday, “To meet the operational requirements of the northern and eastern borders, two military special trains are planned to be run.”

This will enable decongestion of Category A and Category B training establishments at Bangalore, Belgaum, Secundrabad and Gopalpur as well assist in operational preparedness of active formations deployed in the borders.  

An Army officer said, “These trains are primarily for personnel who were undergoing training, doing courses or were on temporary duty and were stuck due to the countrywide lockdown to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The Commando Training Centre (Belgaum), Air Defence College (Gopalpur) and Military College of Electronic and Mechanical Engineering (Secunderabad) are a few of the training establishments in these places.

The two trains will run on Thursday and Friday. The first train will originate on April 17 from Bangalore and pass through Belgaum, Secunderabad and Ambala before terminating at Jammu.

The second train will also originate at Bangalore on April 18 but will terminate at Guwahati. It will pass through Belgaum, Secunderabad, Gopalpur, Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.

“Only personnel due to rejoin units deployed in northern and eastern borders and having undergone mandatory quarantine period/found medically fit will be accommodated in these trains,” the Army said.

Keeping in mind future requirements for the movement of soldiers, the Army added, “Further coordination with the Ministry of Railways is in progress for planning additional trains in the coming weeks.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Army Covid-19 Covid19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp