Bihar reports 8 coronavirus positive cases in a single day

As per official figures, six more positive cases were reported from Munger that has emerged as the second hotspot of confirmed Covid 19 cases in Bihar after Siwan.

PATNA: The number of Covid 19 positive cases reached 80 from 74 with eight new positive cases reported from different districts on Thursday.

The worst was the news that among the six new positives from Munger, three are women including a 2-year-old girl. All the Munger based new positives patients have a family connection to a man tested positive on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, two positive cases including a 67-year-old male,were reported from Buxar district with a travel history from Asansol in West Bengal recently.

The total count of Covid-19 positive cases till date in Bihar is like a drop in the ocean compared to the estimated deaths of per day.

Principal secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar said that everyday on an average more than 1900 people die in Bihar in natural course.

"Lets not confuse all deaths with Covid 19.We  need to be careful and vigilant",he said, adding that crude death rate of Bihar stands at 5.8 on population of 12,22,56,981 with estimated annual deaths around 709090 at the rate of1943 deaths per day.

He claimed citing national figures that the good news for Bihar is that it stands at third position  with 51.39% in the highest recovery rate after Kerala (56.33%) and Chhattisgarh (51.52%) amid the rising positive cases .

When it comes to the fatality rate, Bihar on national level has one of the lowest rates of fatality with 5th position after Kerala, Rajasthan,TN and J&K.

Officials, maintaining anonymity, said that an apprehension runs high that the number of positive cases would increase with growing number of tests.

Preferring anonymity, some senior officials working in health sector said that difficult days lie ahead for Bihar as the state machinery has failed to ensure lockdown in the interiors of districts wherein the people continue overlooking the social distancing and avoiding crowd assembly.

