Bombay HC asks districts to prepare database of stranded migrants

The bench directed collectors to prepare a data of all the migrants in their districts and whether there are shelter homes for taking care of such people who are unable to return to their natives.

Published: 16th April 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers and homeless people rest at a temporary camp set up on the premises of a stadium, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Thane

Migrant workers and homeless people rest at a temporary camp set up on the premises of a stadium, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Thane. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has directed collectors to prepare a data of all migrant workers stranded in their districts, whether their basic needs are being met and if psychological counselling is being provided to them in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

A bench of Justice R V Ghuge was on Wednesday suo moto (on its own) hearing a petition on the condition of migrant workers and daily wage labourers in various districts of the state and also the difficulties faced by doctors, nurses and other medical staff.

The bench directed collectors to prepare a data of all the migrant workers in their districts and whether there are shelter homes for taking care of such people who are unable to travel back to their homes.

"The collectors shall also inform the court whether any efforts have been taken by the local administration to arrange a psychological counselling facility for such migrants, to ensure they are not driven to any extreme step or do not suffer psychological trauma, the court said.

The data should be prepared within two weeks and submitted to the court on May 4, it said.

The court also directed collectors to ensure that adequate arrangements are made for the protection of doctors, medical and para-medical staff, who are at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus.

Justice Ghuge noted that there have been several instances of doctors and other medical staff involved in treating COVID-19 patients facing threat from their residential society and neighbours.

Government pleader D R Kale assured the court that adequate protection was being given to such doctors and medical staff.

 

