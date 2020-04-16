STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: HC moved for stopping chartered flights operations to repatriate foreigners

The petition also contended that these chartered flights were returning empty after dropping foreign nationals and were not bringing back Indian citizens stranded abroad.

Published: 16th April 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, Plane

For representational purposes. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre and Air India to discontinue chartered flights being operated to repatriate foreign nationals to their respective countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The petition also contended that these chartered flights were returning empty after dropping foreign nationals and were not bringing back Indian citizens stranded abroad.

The plea was heard on Wednesday by a bench of justices J R Midha and Jyoti Singh via video-conferencing, but the order was yet to be uploaded on the high court's website.

The petition by Vaibhav Sharma also claimed that pilots and cabin crew of these charter flights were not being provided personal protection equipment, but were being put in 14-day home quarantine after they return to India.

The plea, filed through advocate H S Nanda, has also claimed that putting the pilots and cabin crew on home quarantine would endanger lives of their family members.

It has sought that the pilots and cabin crew be quarantined in hotels for the mandatory 14 days, so that there is no danger of their families getting infected by coronavirus.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Delhi HC chartered flights operations repatriate foreigners
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp