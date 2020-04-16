COVID-19: Two held for spitting, defying lockdown orders in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

By PTI

JAIPUR: Two men were arrested for spitting in a public place and violating lockdown norms in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

Spitting has been banned in the state in view of coronavirus pandemic.

"Two men, identified as Raju and Dinesh, were chewing 'gutkha' and spat in public place in Ucchain town on Tuesday. They were without masks and roaming in the town without any reason," SHO of Ucchain Police Station in Bharatpur, Ramchandra, said.

They were arrested under section 188 of IPC (disobeying order duly promulgated by public servant) and later released.