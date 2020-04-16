STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curfew in 5 Surat areas from midnight till April 22 to contain COVID-19

The curfew will be lifted daily from 1 pm till 4 pm for women only.

Published: 16th April 2020 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel make public awareness announcements about coronavirus in New Delhi during the nationwide lockdown on Monday

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS/Anil shakya)

By ANI

SURAT: Curfew has been imposed here in the police station areas of Salabatpura, Mahidharpura, Lalgate, Athva and Limbayat from Thursday midnight till 6 am on April 22 to contain the spread of COVID-19, said the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement.

The curfew will be lifted daily from 1 pm till 4 pm for women only.

"Curfew to be imposed in Salabatpura Police station area, Mahidharpura police station area, Lalgate police station area, Athva police station and Limbayat's Kamrunagar police station area from today midnight till 22 April 6 am. Curfew will be lifted daily from 1 pm till 4 pm for women only," the statement read.

As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 766 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, of which 64 have been cured and discharged while 33 have succumbed to the virus.

