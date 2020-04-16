Curfew in 5 Surat areas from midnight till April 22 to contain COVID-19

By ANI

SURAT: Curfew has been imposed here in the police station areas of Salabatpura, Mahidharpura, Lalgate, Athva and Limbayat from Thursday midnight till 6 am on April 22 to contain the spread of COVID-19, said the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement.

The curfew will be lifted daily from 1 pm till 4 pm for women only.

As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 766 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, of which 64 have been cured and discharged while 33 have succumbed to the virus.