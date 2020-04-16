STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Depressed over wife's death, LIC agent kills son before committing suicide in Kanpur

Published: 16th April 2020 04:02 PM

The post-mortem examination report said that she might have been killed between 2 and 3 am on Tuesday.

By PTI

KANPUR: A 40-year-old LIC agent allegedly killed his eight-year-old son and then committed suicide on Thursday in Harbansh Mohal area here, police said.

The deceased, identified as Hemant Kanodia, first hanged his son, Anay Kanodia, and then hanged himself from the ceiling hook at his house located in 'Milan Building', said Circle Officer (Collectorganj) Shweta Yadav.

Preliminary probe suggests that Hemnat was upset over his wife's sudden demise last month, the CO added.

"The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem," Yadav said.

Police have started contacting the family members and neighbours to ascertain the exact reason that led Hemant to take the extreme step, the CO added.

The victim's elder brother, Vinay Kanodia, a resident of Patkapur, who had been trying to reach his phone since Wednesday night, found the bodies after he went there along with other family members on Thursday morning," said Station House Officer (Harbansh Mohal) Satish Singh.

 

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
