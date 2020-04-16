STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC to hear plea for protecting victims of domestic violence, child abuse during lockdown

The petition has sought certain immediate and effective measures to be adopted to help victims of domestic violence and child abuse during the lockdown.

Published: 16th April 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

domestic violence

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking immediate implementation of measures for safeguarding the victims of domestic violence and child abuse amidst the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

The petition moved by an NGO -- All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties and Social Justice (AICHLS) -- highlighted the increase in domestic violence incidents since the lockdown last month, now extended till May 3, and sought the court's urgent intervention in the interest of women and children.

Advocates Mithu Jain, Arjun Syal and Vidisha Kumar, representing the NGO, said the matter was mentioned before the high court on Wednesday and they were informed that the plea for urgent hearing has been allowed.

ALSO READ | You can now report domestic violence using this signal

The petition, which is likely to come up for hearing on Friday, has sought certain immediate and effective measures to be adopted to help victims of domestic violence and child abuse during the lockdown.

It said incidents of domestic violence and child abuse have gripped not only India but countries such as Australia, the UK and USA and the reports suggest that there is a horrific surge in such cases since the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

The plea claimed that the helpline numbers across the country received about 92,000 calls based on domestic abuse and violence in the first 11 days of the lockdown alone and sought that nodal officers be appointed to attend to such distress calls.

` It further prayed for giving wide publicity to the helpline and WhatsApp numbers as well as the contact details of the concerned NGOs and government representatives who would be able to assist the victims immediately and round the clock.

ALSO READ | 'Global surge in domestic violence': UN chief Antonio Guterres amid coronavirus lockdown worldwide

The NGO sought intervention of the court saying in view of this peculiar situation, access to other ordinary channels such as courts, police, protection officers, friends and relatives is remote.

The lockdown also is a breeding ground for child abuse as well since they are deprived of the networks that help them cope up with, like their friends, teachers, coaches, relatives who usually provide an escape from their abusive environment, it said.

The plea has arrayed Centre, Delhi government and national Commission for Women as parties.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus lockdown domestic violence child abuse cases Delhi HC
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp