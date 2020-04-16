Karnataka's Vijayapura district records 7 more COVID-19 cases, 'hotspot' tag likely

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: As many as seven people including a 1.5-year-old toddler tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Thursday - the highest coronavirus cases reported in a single day.

With this, the current tally of the infected stands at 17 of which 16 are active cases and one dead. According to sources, “P305, P306, P307, P308, P309, and P313 got infected after coming in contact with P221, a 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman. All of them belong to one family.

The toddler (P310) contracted the virus from P228 and P232," according to official reports.

Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil said, “All the cases reported are in the same family. The virus spread remained within the family and none in the neighbourhood is infected. The investigation revealed that P221 and P228 have a travel history to Ichalkaranji and Pune of Maharashtra respectively. The infection has been traced to the neighbouring state. We are yet to get the results of over 50 primary and secondary contacts. Importantly, all the 17 cases have been reported from a containment zone,” stated DC Patil.

With 17 cases, the district might now be put under the "hotspot category" along with eight other districts in the state.