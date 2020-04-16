STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown extension: Wheels of economy to roll from April 20

Focusing on reviving the rural economy, the government allowed all agricultural and horticultural activities, some industrial and infrastructure activity in rural areas and export- oriented business.

Published: 16th April 2020 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To kickstart economic activities that are grounded due to the lockdown, the Centre on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines allowing several services and industries to operate after April 20 along with safeguards that need to be followed.

Focusing on reviving the rural economy, the government allowed all agricultural and horticultural activities, some industrial and infrastructure activity in rural areas and export- oriented business.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, which issued the guidelines, said the resumption of operations is to help daily wagers and the labour force generate income. It, however, made it clear that all kinds of public transport would remain suspended till May 3, when the lockdown ends.

"The permitted activities from April 20, 2020 are aimed at ensuring that agricultural and related activities remain fully functional; the rural economy functions with maximum efficiency; employment opportunities are created for daily wage earners and other members of the labour force; select industrial activities are allowed to resume their operations," the government said. Experts said the decision could bring 30-35% of the economy back on track.

"The move will have a positive impact. We can say 30-35 per cent of the economy will be back in production mode," said Prof N R Bhanumurthy of the National Institute of Public Finance & Policy. The relaxations will not be applicable to Covid- 19 hotspots and containment zones.

MHA also said state governments can't dilute lockdown guidelines and may impose stricter measures as per local requirements. All agricultural activities including farming operations, agencies involved in procurement of agricultural produce, 'mandis' operated by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee will be allowed. It is a crucial time for the agrarian economy because it is the harvesting season, which feeds the rural economy for many months.

A CTIVITIES THAT WILL RESUME AFTER APRIL 20

COMMERCIAL IT & ITES firms; call centres for govt activities; e-commerce firms; electricians, plumbers; courier, warehousing; security services; print and electronic media

INDUSTRIAL Units outside municipalities; SEZ and export-oriented units; IT hardware manufacturing; oil & gas, telecom and power; packaging and jute industry

INFRA MNREGA, irrigation; construction in rural areas and industrial estates; resumption of construction in municipalities if workers are available on site

FREIGHT Goods by train, road or air and supporting entities, including empty goods vehicles; repair and refreshment shops/ highway dhabas; container depots

AGRICULTURE Farming, mandis, machinery shops, fertiliser mfg and distribution; fishing supply chain; tea/ coffee plantations (at 50% capacity); animal husbandry

FINANCIAL RBI-regulated markets and entities; bank branches and  ATMs, IT vendors, cash management
agencies; insurance sector

HEALTHCARE Clinics, hospitals, medical and research labs; pharmacies, medical equipment shops; veterinary hospitals, all health sector manufacturing units

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian economy India lockdown lockdown lockdown extension
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp