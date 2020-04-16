STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Lockdown is not a solution': Rahul Gandhi pitches for aggressive testing to defeat COVID-19

Instead of conducting tests on the basis of suspected cases, India must adopt a strategy and bring out an architecture under which testing should be expanded exponentially, the Congress leader said.

Published: 16th April 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors testing the samples at maternity hospital. (Photo | Madhav K)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lockdown is like a pause button and it’s not a solution to COVID-19, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said as he called for aggressive testing and a strategic exit plan from the government to handle the pandemic.

“First thing to understand is that a lockdown is like a pause button. It’s in no way a solution to Coronavirus. When we come out of lockdown, virus will start its work again. So, it’s important that we have a strategy to come out of lockdown. Lockdown allows time and space to put in medical resources,” he told a press conference through video conferencing on Thursday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

“Our testing rate is 199 per million and if you look at all tests that have been done, it’s an average of 350 per district. One advice to Government is push testing aggressively, maximise testing and use it strategically. Use testing to assist states in their fight, not just to track patients but to see where the virus is moving.”Calling for decentralising management of COVID-19, he said that the fight against coronavirus should not be top-down but bottom-up and that the PM should empower states. “The speed with which the money should reach the States is not happening. The fight against Coronavirus is on two fronts — medical and economic. There will be a shortage of food but there’s plenty of storage in the warehouses.”

“Premature declaration of victory over the virus could be fatal. There should be no declaration of victory over COVID-19. It is long battle. I may disagree with the PM but this is not the time to fight. It is the time to fight the virus unitedly,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi COVID-19 Coronavirus Rapid testing Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp