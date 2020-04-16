STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh tally of COVID-19 cases up by 110 to 1,090; death toll 55

According to reports so far, the virus has now affected 26 out of the total 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 16th April 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus lockdown

A healthworker checking the temperature of a motorist in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

INDORE/BHOPAL: With 110 more persons testing coronavirus positive on Thursday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 1,090, health officials said.

Besides, coronavirus claimed the lives of two more persons in Indore late on Wednesday night, taking the death toll in the state to 55, the officials said.

Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said, "As many as 110 people have tested positive for coronavirus after the administration received their report this morning from Delhi. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in Indore has gone up to 696. Of them, 39 have died." The death rate of COVID-19 patients in the city till Thursday morning was 5.60 per cent, which is higher than the national average.

ALSO READ: Five COVID-19 patients flee quarantine centre in Indore, 3 held but 2 still on the run

But since the last week, it been continuously decreasing.

According to reports so far, the virus has now affected 26 out of the total 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Agar Malwa and Alirajpur districts were the latest to be hit by it on Wednesday.

Indore has reported the highest number of 696 cases in the state, health officials said.

Indore has emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country, where maximum number of such patients per 10 lakh population were found.

The total population of the district is around 35 lakh.

Of the 55 COVID-19 deaths in the state, 39 were reported in Indore alone.

So far, five persons have died in Bhopal, six in Ujjain, three in Khargone and one each in Chhindwara and Dewas.

On Wednesday, COVID-19 patients were found for the first time in Agar Malwa (3) and Alirajpur (1) districts, health officials said.

So far, 64 patients have recovered and returned home, the officials said.

According to the officials, 290 containment zones have been created across cities in the state to curb the spread of the virus.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases Covid-19 cases in MP Coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp