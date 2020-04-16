STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PIL in Supreme Court seeks quashing of FIRs for petty offences, lockdown violation

Police in States and UTs across the country have registered several FIRs for lockdown violation and various petty offences.

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking directions for quashing FIRs registered for petty offences and alleged violation of COVID-19 lockdown across the country.

The PIL was filed by Centre for Accountability and Systematic Change (CASC) Chairman Dr Vikram Singh.

The petition sought directions under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to states and Union Territories to refrain from registering FIRs under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or other petty offences during the lockdown.

The plea also sought the issuance of advisory to all Chief Secretaries of States and Administrators of Union Territories for non-filing of FIRs under Section 188 of IPC and other petty offences during the pendency of this writ petition.

Police in States and UTs across the country have registered several FIRs for lockdown violation and various petty offences.

According to officials, at least 1605, 1500, 3000 and 7091 FIRs have been registered in Odisha, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively for lockdown violation and other petty offences. Around 3,634 cases have also been registered for the same in Mumbai.

This comes as the country is under lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

