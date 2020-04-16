Rajasthan to bring into effect 'modified lockdown' from April 21

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

To revive economic activitiy in Rajasthan, the Gehlot Government has decided to impliment a 'Modified Lockdown' from April 21. The government is keen to restart agriculture and industrial activities in rural areas and even some industries in urban areas with conditions.

The ‘Modified Lockdown’ will be implemented in the state in a phased manner and CM Ashok Gehlot has directed that after April 20 units in rural and industrial areas in the state should be reopened. This step will provide employment to migrant labourers and daily-wage earners in the state. Gehlot gave these directions in a high-level meeting with state officials held at CM residence over the lockdown.

However, the curfew will remain in force till the situation improves in Corona-infected hotspots. Also, employees or other people living in these areas will not be allowed to go to office.

"The modified lockdown means that those activities that were not allowed till now will be started again after modifying the basic guidelines. We will also educate people on how to go about their work as social distancing has to be maintained, " said Gehlot in a live video conference with media persons. "Industries in urban areas can also be started which can provide staying facility for the labourers at the workplace. Commuting of labourers from outside will not be permitted", he added.

Gehlot also wants that the District Collectors, RIICO, District Industry Centres and the Police should ensure coordination with each other so that there is no problem in starting some select industries during the lockdown. "We will have a separate policy for the hotspots. There is a curfew in 49 places , these will have a separate policy than those places which have no patients. The workers will get work in this way in rural areas. The vegetable markets have opened and purchasing has started at MSP directly from the farmers", said Gehlot.

The Rajasthan CM has also directed that other Government offices should be opened in a phased manner. At present departments involved in essential services are fully functional but other offices should also start working in coming weeks. Presence of Group-A and Group-B officers as per requirement should be ensured but keeping in mind social distancing. " We have directed that work related to PWD and irrigation should be started in rural areas. MGNREGS work should be intensified by following social distancing norms and other health related protocols. This move will provide more employment opportunities to labourers in rural areas." said Gehlot through a tweet.

Gehlot also asserted that It should be ensured that detailed guidelines issued by GoI over extension of lockdown till May 3 are followed . He said that the State Government is working in coordination with the Centre to protect general public from this pandemic even as the attempt is to try to make economic activities easy.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation where he had said that from April 20, some relief will be given from the lockdown. However, a rider was added that if people do not follow rules and cases of infection increase, the permission would be withdrawn immediately.