Shocking murder caught on video in Uttar Pradesh

The accused was arrested and legal action might be taken against others for videorecording instead of helping the victim.

Published: 16th April 2020 05:09 PM

Gun

For representational purposes

By IANS

KASGANJ: In a shocking incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by her physically challenged neighbour on Thursday afternoon. Others in the neighbourhood recorded the entire incident on their mobile phones and the video clip has gone viral on the social media.

The incident took place in Holdelpur village in Kasganj district. The accused was arrested and legal action might be taken against others for videorecording instead of helping the victim.

In the video, the woman Jamvati, 62, is seen sitting outside her house while the neighbour Monu is seen crawling up to her and then firing at her from a close range.

The woman falls down screaming and then Monu reloads his firearm and fires again at the woman. In between, he even looks up to his neighbours who urge him to stop.

The woman died before she could be taken to the hospital.

ASP Pavitra Mohan reached the spot and carried out a house-to-house search in the village and arrested the accused.

According to reports, the woman had been living alone since her husband abandoned her three years back.

Monu wanted to grab her house and this was the motive behind the crime.

ADG Ajay Anand said that the matter was under investigation and that action would be taken against those who were recording the event instead of attempting to prevent the crime.

