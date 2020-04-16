STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unable to feed family amid lockdown, young snacks seller attempts suicide in MP

The snack seller's mother, in whose name there is a BPL card, said the lockdown has ruined the entire family.

Published: 16th April 2020 05:01 PM

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Unable to provide food to his family amid the coronavirus lockdown, an out of business snacks seller attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

However, alert family members rushed Devendra Rathore to the hospital, where timely action by doctors saved his life. The incident happened in Yadav Colony of Morena town (around 460 km from Bhopal).

"Due to the lockdown, I've not been able to put up the stall for selling snacks, which has meant no income and food for my 10-member family, including my mother, brother, sister-in-law, wife and three children. A few days ago, my mother borrowed wheat flour from neighbours to make chapatis, and since then we didn't have proper food," said Devendra.

He further said: "My kids have been asking for food which I am unable to provide. This has led to led to tiff with the wife too. I had no option left, but to consume pesticide to end my life."

Devendra's brother Ram Lakhan said some days back the family had got 10 kg rice from the administration. "But can rice alone feed our family. After my younger brother attempted suicide, some activists gave the family food and grains."

Devendra's mother Meera, in whose name there is a BPL card, said the lockdown has ruined the entire family. "Both my son sold snacks through stalls, but due to lockdown, they are not allowed to do the business. Now, We have no income and there is no food in the house. Even the neighbours can help you for a day or two and not forever. It's the inability to feed the family, which provoked my younger son to attempt suicide, but doctors have managed to save his life," said a tearful Meera.

The shocking incident in Morena has also exposed tall claims of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of providing food grains to the poor and needy in the state.

