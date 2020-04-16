UP to hold corona death audit to chart out course for treatment

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Health Department is set to conduct an audit of the patients who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the state. So far, 13 persons in the state have died after contracting the deadly virus.

According to principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad, the decision to conduct the patients' death audit was taken so that the medical experts could prepare their case files and chart out a course for the treatment.

On the basis of their studies, the experts could further sensitize doctors to adopt a particular treatment approach to save the COVID-19 patients coming to them, Prasad said.

The senior official said that the health department would brief doctors of government and private hospitals about the findings of the audit to help draw a strategy for taking required measures to protect COVID-19 patients.

Out of 748 COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state till Thursday, 55 patients have recovered while 13 have lost their lives. However, the majority of the dead had co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, kidney, liver, asthma or heart ailments.

To trace the suspected COVID-19 cases across the state, the health department has asked the coronavirus-free districts to send at least 20 samples to the laboratories daily. On the other hand, the districts, which have reported over 50 cases, have been told to send at least 200 samples every day.

Moreover, pool testing of samples has also commenced in Agra which tops the list of affected districts with 167 cases so far. The pool testing of samples is being done at the laboratory located in KGMU in Lucknow.

In a study conducted by the health department, it was found that 17% of corona patients were in the age group of 0-20 years, 46.5% in 20-40 years, 26% in 41-60 years and the rest 10.5% patients above 60 years, Prasad said.