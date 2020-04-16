STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP to hold corona death audit to chart out course for treatment

The state health department would brief doctors of government and private hospitals about the findings of the audit to help draw a strategy for taking required measures to protect COVID-19 patients.

Published: 16th April 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

For representational images. (Photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Health Department is set to conduct an audit of the patients who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the state. So far, 13 persons in the state have died after contracting the deadly virus.

According to principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad, the decision to conduct the patients' death audit was taken so that the medical experts could prepare their case files and chart out a course for the treatment.

On the basis of their studies, the experts could further sensitize doctors to adopt a particular treatment approach to save the COVID-19 patients coming to them, Prasad said.

The senior official said that the health department would brief doctors of government and private hospitals about the findings of the audit to help draw a strategy for taking required measures to protect COVID-19 patients.

Out of 748 COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state till Thursday, 55 patients have recovered while 13 have lost their lives. However, the majority of the dead had co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, kidney, liver, asthma or heart ailments.

To trace the suspected COVID-19 cases across the state, the health department has asked the coronavirus-free districts to send at least 20 samples to the laboratories daily. On the other hand, the districts, which have reported over 50 cases, have been told to send at least 200 samples every day.

Moreover, pool testing of samples has also commenced in Agra which tops the list of affected districts with 167 cases so far. The pool testing of samples is being done at the laboratory located in KGMU in Lucknow.

In a study conducted by the health department, it was found that 17% of corona patients were in the age group of 0-20 years, 46.5% in 20-40 years, 26% in 41-60 years and the rest 10.5% patients above 60 years, Prasad said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
corona death audit coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp