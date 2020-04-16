STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will expose 'conspiracy' behind migrants' unrest: Shiv Sena

The Sena said the present crisis has affected a cross-section of society, but daily wagers are the worst hit and the government needs to take a different stand for poor people.

Published: 16th April 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants in large numbers gathered at Bandra station in Mumbai.

Migrants in large numbers gathered at Bandra station in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Thursday said the Maharashtra government will expose the "conspiracy" behind the recent migrants' unrest in Mumbai, and accused the opposition BJP of leaving no chance to disturb the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation in the state.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said outstation trains depart not just from suburban Bandra, but also from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai Central and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the metropolis.

But, the crowd gathered only at Bandra.

Television news channels completely ignored a similar situation at Surat in Gujarat, it claimed.

"What do you call this? It is a big conspiracy and we will unmask it.

The state government will nail attempts to see the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to create disturbance.

We are sad that the opposition should stoop to a new low," the Marathi daily said.

Ignoring lockdown norms, over 1,000 migrant workers who earn daily wages gathered near Bandra station on Tuesday demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus-enforced curbs till May 3.

The Sena said the present crisis has affected a cross-section of society, but daily wagers are the worst hit and the government needs to take a different stand for poor people.

"The country is in a financial crisis, and running a state is also not easy.

Till yesterday, the state looked after these people and now they want to run away.

This is 'beimani' (cheating).

Those who stay here in critical times are the real sons of the soil," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

The government should ensure that those who want to run away creating troublewill not return, the Sena said.

It should find out the background of people who gathered at Bandra.

These people violated the lockdown rules and tried to damage the state, it claimed.

"What were the police doing during this period? These people didn't have any luggage with them if they were planning to go to their native places," it noted.

Hitting out at the BJP, it alleged the opposition party does not leave a chance to disturb the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress), and would stoopto any level to do that.

The Sena said there were no rumours about resumption of train services.

"There was a circular in this regard.

It was news.

How did the Railways take reservations after April 15? When there was no clarity that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will extend the lockdown, it was a crime to take 40 lakh reservations and create confusion," it said.

The Railway Ministry is "also responsible" for what happened in Bandra, the Sena said.

"Will Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis demand Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's resignation?" it asked.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrants crisis in Mumbai Bandra migrants unrest Coronavirus lockdown covid-19 lockdown Shiv Sena Saamana
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp