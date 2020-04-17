STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
58-year-old COVID-19 positive man dies in Punjab; 14 fresh cases reported, total tally at 211

 In Ludhiana, Gurmail Singh, who had tested positive for the infection on Thursday night, succumbed to the virus on Friday.

For representational purposes (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 58-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ludhiana died while 14 more persons tested positive for the infection in Punjab on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 211 in the state, as per medical bulletin.

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Bagga said Singh, who was a revenue official, was admitted to the hospital after he complained of fever and breathlessness on April 14. With one more death, COVID 19 related death toll rose to 15 in the state.

However, the medical bulletin put the total number of deaths at 14 as it did not include the death reported in Ludhiana on Friday.

Meanwhile, among fresh cases of coronavirus, five were reported from Patiala, four each from Ludhiana and Jalandhar and one in Ferozpur, as per medical bulletin.

Out of 211 fresh cases, Mohali district continued to top the COVID 19-tally in Punjab with a total 56 coronavirus cases, as per medical bulletin.

Jalandhar reported 35 cases, followed by Pathankot with 24 cases, 19 in Nawanshahr, 15 in Ludhiana, 11 each in Mansa, Patiala and Amritsar,  seven in Hoshiarpur, six in Patiala, four in Moga, three each in Rupnagar, Sangrur and Faridkot, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Kapurthala and Barnala, and one each in Muktsar, Ferozpur and Gurdaspur, the medical bulletin said.

One patient is critical and is on ventilator support, as per medical bulletin. Of the total cases, 15 have died while 30 patients have been discharged from hospital. A total of 5,988 samples have been taken so far in the state of which, 5,113 samples have tested negative and reports of 664 samples are still awaited.

There are 167 active cases in the state, as per medical bulletin.

