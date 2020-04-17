STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid lockdown, visually-challenged bank manager raped inside her Bhopal flat

A case has been registered and the police are acting very cautiously as the alleged rape survivor bank official is under acute depression.

Sexual Harassment, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, a 53-year-old visually challenged manager of a nationalised bank was allegedly raped inside her flat by an unidentified man in the posh Shahpura area of Bhopal in the wee hours on Friday.

The woman lived on the second floor of a three-storeyed building and was alone for the last few days, as her husband has been stuck in his native Sirohi district of Rajasthan due to the lockdown.

During the early hours of Friday,  the woman opened the balcony door of the flat as she was disturbed by the humidity inside the apartment. It is believed that around 3.30 am, an unidentified man sneaked into the flat through the open balcony and raped her. The culprit locked the flat's main door from outside and snatched her mobile on his way out.

She was only freed when some neighbors barged in after hearing her shouting and alerted the police.

According to ASP-Bhopal Sanjay Sahu primary investigations suggest that the accused climbed to the second floor using the stairs and then entered the woman's flat through the open balcony. A case has been registered and the police are acting very cautiously as the alleged rape survivor bank official is under acute depression.
 

