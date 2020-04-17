STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam DM, SP quarantined after man they came in contact with tests positive

Apparently, the DM and the SP had met this man at a gathering in the district on March 31. He had not tested positive then.

Coronavirus scare: Northeast villages seal borders, isolate from outside world; Assam

For representational purposes

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A District Magistrate (DM) and a Superintendent of Police (SP) in Assam were sent to quarantine as they had come in contact with a man who tested positive later.

Official sources said samples of the duo, posted in Morigaon district, were sent for tests and the reports are awaited. Some journalists in the district are also quarantined.

The Morigaon district recorded two fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. They were secondary contacts of a patient who had returned from Tablighi Markaz last month.

Apparently, the DM and the SP had met this man at a gathering in the district on March 31. He had not tested positive then.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “Contract history of DC/SP of Morigaon with the now turned positive person is more than 14 days old. As per protocol, their test samples are being collected today result of which would be known by this evening. Request my friends in Media not to speculate @sarbanandsonwal.”

DM is Deputy Commissioner or DC in Assam. Till date, the state recorded 34 COVID-19 positive cases. While one person died, nine others recovered.

