Bihar reports second death, nine more test coronavirus positive

The two private hospitals the deceased was admitted to before being brought to AIIMS were sealed soon after he was tested positive.

Health workers during door-to-door screening exercise in Bihar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar on Friday reported the second COVID-19 death as a 35-year-old resident of a village of Vaishali district, who was hospitalised in AIIMS after being tested positive on April 15, died of the illness.

Earlier, a 38-year-old resident of Munger district, who had a travel history to a gulf country, had died of COVID-19 in Patna.

According to the health department, Nine persons have tested positive in the state in the last 24 hours taking the tally of cases to 83. Of them, 37 have been discharged after recovery.

Siwan district has emerged as the worst-hit hotspot with 29 cases, followed by Munger (17), Begusarai (8), Patna (6) Gaya (5) and rest from other districts.

Principal secretary, health, Sanjay Kumar said so far 777 persons have been quarantined in Bihar which has so far created 302 quarantine centres with 6682 rooms.

The state health department has completed door-to-door screening of people in 4.22 lakh houses and found 293 persons with symptoms of fever, cough and mild respiratory illnesses, Kumar added.

