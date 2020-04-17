Centre extends ceasefire agreement with Nagaland insurgent group in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

By PTI

KOHIMA: The Centre on Thursday extended the ceasefire agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-K (Khongo) for six months instead of a year, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to official statement issued here.

The ceasefire agreement was "extended with effect from April 16 to October 17, 2020, to bring about lasting peace in the state of Nagaland with the involvement of the Naga people", the statement issued by the Office of the Chairman of the Cease Fire Supervisory Board (CSFB), Ministry of Home Affairs, said.

A ceasefire agreement was signed between the Government of India and the NSCN-K (Khongo) on April 15 last year in New Delhi, but this time the decision to extend it has been taken in Kohima in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

It, however, said the ceasefire will be subject to adherence to the ceasefire ground rules mutually agreed and signed by the two sides.

Giving effect to the extension of the ceasefire agreement, Ceasefire Monitoring Group chairman Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan appended the statement on behalf of the Centre while NSCN-K (Khongo) CFSB supervisor Shellen Konyak and secretary Kaino Chishi signed for the group.