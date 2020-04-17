Constitute economic task force in Uttar Pradesh, says Priyanka Gandhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and demanded constituting an Economic Task Force in the state to give relief to the poor and the downtrodden.

The government should constitute an "Economic rejuvenation task force" of experts to tackle the economic tsunami and make a roadmap to economic rejuvenation", she said in the letter.

"The pandemic has severely breached the economy, every section of the society is affected due to this, there are many social and economic issues which should be looked at," said Priyanka in the letter.

Seeking attention of the government towards the farmers, she said the harvest season was on and the state government should allow the movement of farmers and the combine harvester machines in the state. She said that the farmers were harvesting their fields during the night for fear of police action on breaking the lockdown.

The Congress General Secretary demanded payment of dues to the sugarcane farmers and relief for those farmers who have suffered due to the hailstorm and unseasonal rain.

She also said the workers and artisans were suffering due to the lockdown, including those working in the brass, dairy, glass industries and other sectors.

She thanked the state government for giving the free ration to the MGNREGA workers and demanded that the debt of these workers be repaid.

"People should be given ration without card and non-registered labourers should be given financial help," she demanded in the letter.