STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Constitute economic task force in Uttar Pradesh, says Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress General Secretary demanded payment of dues to the sugarcane farmers and relief for those farmers who have suffered due to the hailstorm and unseasonal rain.

Published: 17th April 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and demanded constituting an Economic Task Force in the state to give relief to the poor and the downtrodden.

The government should constitute an "Economic rejuvenation task force" of experts to tackle the economic tsunami and make a roadmap to economic rejuvenation", she said in the letter.

"The pandemic has severely breached the economy, every section of the society is affected due to this, there are many social and economic issues which should be looked at," said Priyanka in the letter.

Seeking attention of the government towards the farmers, she said the harvest season was on and the state government should allow the movement of farmers and the combine harvester machines in the state. She said that the farmers were harvesting their fields during the night for fear of police action on breaking the lockdown.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The Congress General Secretary demanded payment of dues to the sugarcane farmers and relief for those farmers who have suffered due to the hailstorm and unseasonal rain.

She also said the workers and artisans were suffering due to the lockdown, including those working in the brass, dairy, glass industries and other sectors.

She thanked the state government for giving the free ration to the MGNREGA workers and demanded that the debt of these workers be repaid.

"People should be given ration without card and non-registered labourers should be given financial help," she demanded in the letter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Economic Task Force COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp