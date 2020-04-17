STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Uttar Pradesh woman gets raped by ration dealer

The woman had approached the local shopkeeper for her quota of government ration when her savings dried up but he refused to give her ration.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

SHAMLI: A 23-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by a ration dealer who promised her free ration as per government orders.

The woman's husband is stuck in Punjab, so she went to get free ration from the ration dealer.

After waiting for several hours, she was asked to go away.

"On Tuesday evening, the accused, Vinod, came to my house and instead of giving me the ration, he raped me," the woman told the police.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Shamli, Vineet Jaiswal, said, "On the basis of complaint filed by the victim, police have booked Vinod under section 376 of IPC for the rape. He has been arrested and sent to jail."

The victim's landlord, meanwhile, said, "For the last three weeks, we were giving her the food as her husband was away and she had no money left. But, a few days ago, we expressed helplessness due our own condition," the landlord.

The woman's husband, a manual laborer, went to Punjab to collect his wages of the work he did a few months ago but he got stranded there after the announcement of countrywide lockdown.

Comments

