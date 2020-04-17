COVID-19 toll in J&K rises to five after 70-year-old man's death in Srinagar

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A 70-year-old man died of COVID-19 at SKIMS Bemina Hospital in Srinagar on Friday, taking the death toll from the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to five.

The Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Bemina Hospital Dr Shafia Deva confirmed to The New Indian Express that the man, who was from Arampora, Sopore, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, had died of COVID-19.

She said the patient was admitted to the hospital on April 2.

The patient, according to doctors, was on a ventilator right from the first day he was admitted.

Of the five deaths in J&K so far, four have taken place in Kashmir and one in Jammu.

There have been 314 COVID-19 cases in J&K so far. Of them, 260 are in Kashmir and 54 in Jammu.

The first death from the coronavirus was reported on March 25, when a 65-year-old man (a Tablighi) from Hyderpora, Srinagar, with a travel history to Delhi died in a Srinagar hospital.

Four days later, a 50-year-old man from Tangmarg with no travel history died of COVID-19.

On April 7, a 54-year-old man from Bandipora died of COVID-19.

On April 8, a 65-year-old from Udhampur died of the coronavirus in Government Medical College hospital, Jammu.