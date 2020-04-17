COVID-19: With 170 fresh cases in Gujarat, total count reaches 1,099; death toll at 41

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The number of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat went up to 1,099 on Friday with the addition of 170 cases in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

With three more deaths due to COVID-19, death toll also rose to 41, the official added.

Of the 170 new patients, the highest number of 77 were from Ahmedabad, followed by 52 in Surat, 14 in Vadodara, eight in Bharuch, five in Narmada and three in Banaskantha district, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

ALSO READ | Gujarat MLA Imran Khedawala tests positive for coronavirus hours after meeting CM Vijay Rupani

Other districts, where cases have emerged include Botad (3), Panchmahal (2) and one each in Anand, Chhotaudepur, Dahod, Kheda and Mahisagar, she said.