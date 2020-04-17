STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MHA asks states to screen Rohingyas for COVID-19 as many of them attended Nizamuddin meet

The ministry said the Rohingyas residing in camps in Hyderabad had attended Tablighi Jamaat 'Ijtema' at Haryana's Mewat, and had also attended the meet at national capital's Nizamuddin.

Published: 17th April 2020 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

The Tablighi Jamaat members had attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi against the social distancing protocol amid the coronavirus outbreak.

For representational purposes

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to prioritise the tracing of Rohingya Muslims who attended a Tablighi Jamaat event in the Nizamuddin Markaz, which spawned the largest cluster of coronavirus positive cases in the country.

Suspecting that some of the Rohingyas from Telangana, Delhi, Punjab and Jammu may have contracted the infection, the Union home ministry said the Rohingyas and their contacts “may need to be screened for COVID-19”.

According to the ministry’s letter to the states, Rohingyas living in camps in Hyderabad had gone to attend Tablighi Jamaat events in Mewat (Haryana) and the Nizamuddin Markaz.

Rohingyas based in Derabassi, Punjab and Jammu are also said to have attended the Nizamuddin event.

It claimed that “Rohingyas living in Delhi’s Shram Vihar and Shaheen Bagh are yet to return to their camps”.  

ALSO READ | Tablighi Jamaat leader dies of coronavirus in Pakistan; over 1,100 members infected

The letter seeking compliance has been marked to chief secretaries of states, administrators of UTs, directors-general of police of all states/UTs and the Delhi Police Commissioner. It, however, does not specify the dates/month on which Rohingyas visited Nizamuddin.

Tablighi Jamaat, which came under the scanner for its mid-March event, traces its roots to Mewat region. The event was attended by over 2,000 people who stayed at the Markaz flouting social distancing norms enforced by the government.  

Rohingyas are scattered across many states, including Delhi, J&K and Telangana.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Around 40,000 refugees in India

There are about 17,500 Rohingyas registered as refugees in India, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The actual figure could be way higher, with government sources pegging it around 40,000

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rohingyas Nizamuddin congregation Tablighi Jamaat COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp