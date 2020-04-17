STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Minor dies in sealed COVID-19 hotspot in Dehradun, father alleges doctor's negligence

The child was injured on April 9 after which she was taken to a local dispensary on April 10 in a COVID-19 hotspot area which is sealed off. Later, she succumbed to her injuries on April 15. 

Published: 17th April 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A six-year-old girl child died on Wednesday due to doctor's negligence, alleged the father of the deceased child. 

The child was injured on April 9 after which she was taken to a local dispensary on April 10 in a COVID-19 hotspot area which is sealed off. Later, she succumbed to her injuries on April 15. 

Mohammad Azam, the aggrieved father said, "My daughter was not telling well probably due to injuries she sustained while she was playing. I rushed her to the local dispensary and the doctor posted there gave paracetamol tablets without even examining her. He stood at least 4-meters away from her. Later, on Wednesday her condition worsened and she left the world."

Notably, Bhagat Singh colony of Dehradun was sealed off last week as it had been notified as a hotspot for Coronavirus.

Responding to the queries related to the matter, district administration and the police department said that the inquiry has been ordered into the matter while the post-mortem report of the child is awaited to conclusively decide the cause of death.

Meenakshi Joshi, chief medical officer, Dehradun said, An inquiry has been ordered into the matter."

Arun Mohan Joshi, deputy-inspector-general of police, Dehradun said, "The matter is being probed and soon we will find out what happened."

The father of the deceased child named Aksa also alleged that he was made to run from one medical facility to another and even cross a river in an attempt to get medical care to save his daughter.

A tailor by profession, he told that he carried his daughter in his arms and crossed Rispana river on foot to reach Doon Hospital only to be denied entry into the hospital.

"I was denied entry and told that only Coronavirus patients are being treated in Doon Hospital. They told me to go to Coronation hospital. As I rushed there I was told to go to Fortis hospital where they said it was too late," added Azam. 

The father of the child also added that on April 10, administration and the police co-operated with him fully and told him that permission will be granted to travel anywhere to take his child for treatment.

Amidst threat lurking over her daughter's life when her condition worsened on Wednesday, he also dialed emergency response number 112 and government ambulance service 108 to no effect. No help was provided from any of these numbers despite a message delivered to his mobile number promising help. 

Narrating his tale of ordeal which ended in a horrifying manner, he added that he consulted his family doctor on phone who advised other medicines instead of paracetamol.

"My family doctor could not visit us due to ongoing lockdown but he advised Acelopehnac medicine over phone call based on the symptoms I told him," said Azam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Minor death Dehradun minor girl death Covid hotspot minor death
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp