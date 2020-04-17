Minor dies in sealed COVID-19 hotspot in Dehradun, father alleges doctor's negligence

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A six-year-old girl child died on Wednesday due to doctor's negligence, alleged the father of the deceased child.

The child was injured on April 9 after which she was taken to a local dispensary on April 10 in a COVID-19 hotspot area which is sealed off. Later, she succumbed to her injuries on April 15.

Mohammad Azam, the aggrieved father said, "My daughter was not telling well probably due to injuries she sustained while she was playing. I rushed her to the local dispensary and the doctor posted there gave paracetamol tablets without even examining her. He stood at least 4-meters away from her. Later, on Wednesday her condition worsened and she left the world."

Notably, Bhagat Singh colony of Dehradun was sealed off last week as it had been notified as a hotspot for Coronavirus.

Responding to the queries related to the matter, district administration and the police department said that the inquiry has been ordered into the matter while the post-mortem report of the child is awaited to conclusively decide the cause of death.

Meenakshi Joshi, chief medical officer, Dehradun said, An inquiry has been ordered into the matter."

Arun Mohan Joshi, deputy-inspector-general of police, Dehradun said, "The matter is being probed and soon we will find out what happened."

The father of the deceased child named Aksa also alleged that he was made to run from one medical facility to another and even cross a river in an attempt to get medical care to save his daughter.

A tailor by profession, he told that he carried his daughter in his arms and crossed Rispana river on foot to reach Doon Hospital only to be denied entry into the hospital.

"I was denied entry and told that only Coronavirus patients are being treated in Doon Hospital. They told me to go to Coronation hospital. As I rushed there I was told to go to Fortis hospital where they said it was too late," added Azam.

The father of the child also added that on April 10, administration and the police co-operated with him fully and told him that permission will be granted to travel anywhere to take his child for treatment.

Amidst threat lurking over her daughter's life when her condition worsened on Wednesday, he also dialed emergency response number 112 and government ambulance service 108 to no effect. No help was provided from any of these numbers despite a message delivered to his mobile number promising help.

Narrating his tale of ordeal which ended in a horrifying manner, he added that he consulted his family doctor on phone who advised other medicines instead of paracetamol.

"My family doctor could not visit us due to ongoing lockdown but he advised Acelopehnac medicine over phone call based on the symptoms I told him," said Azam.