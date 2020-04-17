STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan Army shells civilian areas, forward posts in Poonch

This is 13th consecutive day of shelling and firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Pakistan Army on Friday shelled civilians areas and forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in town sectors of Poonch district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, officials said.

ALSO READ: J&K border residents hit by double whammy of COVID-19, Pakistan shelling

On Thursday, Pakistan targeted civilian areas and forwards posts along the LoC in three sectors of Poonch and Rajouri districts, officials said.

"At about 1100 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Qasba & Kirni sectors of district Poonch by firing with small arms", Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said.

The Indian Army retaliating befittingly in all these sectors, he added.

