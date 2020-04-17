STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Postal dept delivers over 100 tonnes of medicines, other supplies during lockdown

Over two lakh postmen and gramin dak sevaks are ensuring payments to beneficiaries of various government schemes through India Post Payment Bank using Aadhaar-based payments.

Published: 17th April 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

India post,

Mobile post offices are functioning across the country, providing basic postal and financial services. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Postal Department has delivered over 100 tonnes of medicines and other medical supplies across the country using freight flights and mail vans during the coronavirus lockdown, the Union home ministry said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference on COVID-19, home ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salia Srivastava said over two lakh postmen and gramin dak sevaks are ensuring payments to beneficiaries of various government schemes through India Post Payment Bank using Aadhaar-based payments.

She said over 100 tonnes of medicines, testing kits and ventilators have been delivered to hospitals and other consumers by the Indian Postal Department during the lockdown.

The country is under a lockdown since March 25 due to coronavirus spread.

The lockdown has now been extended till May 3.

"The department has made special efforts to deliver interstate and intrastate mails during the period.

It is committed to ensure door step delivery of pensions and other social benefits provided to people by the government," she said.

ALSO READ: From delivering mails to COVID-19 kits, India Post turns lifesaver in testing times

"Through this system, hundreds of crores of payments of social security pensions, direct benefit transfers have been made to widows, senior citizens and specially-abled people at their door steps,"  she said.

The department in collaboration with district administrations and NGOs have also distributed food items and ration during the lockdown, she said.

  Mobile post offices are functioning across the country, providing basic postal and financial services, she said.

Srivastava said states and Union territories are making efforts to ensure that the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus is successful.

Banks and markets need extra attention for which they are making all efforts, she said.

  The home ministry on Thursday exempted collection, cutting and processing of minor forest produce and non-wood forest produce from the lockdown.

Farming, harvesting, packaging, processing sales and marketing of bamboo, coconut, supari, coco and spices has also been exempted.

The ministry has allowed Cooperative Credit Societies and Non Banking Financial Companies to operate with minimum staff, she said, adding that construction works in rural areas pertaining to water supply, electricity and telecom projects will continue during the lockdown.

  The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose by 1,007 and 23 deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the tally of total infections to 13,387 and fatalities to 437, a health ministry official said, adding that 1,749 people have been cured of the infection so far.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India post Postal department coronavirus lockdown COVID-19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp