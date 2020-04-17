STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab government gives nod to plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patient

The Punjab government has given its go-ahead to the hospital to conduct plasma therapy on Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Anil Kohli, an official spokesperson said here on Friday.

Published: 17th April 2020 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Doctors at a private hospital in Ludhiana will conduct plasma therapy on a police officer who recently tested positive for COVID-19, in what is set to be the first such treatment for the disease in the state.

The Punjab government has given its go-ahead to the hospital to conduct plasma therapy on Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ludhiana, Anil Kohli, an official spokesperson said here on Friday.

ALSO READ | 'Extremely callous': LPU asked to explain breach of lockdown after student tests positive for coronavirus

This announcement was made after a meeting convened by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh via video-conferencing to review the situation arising out the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

The family of the Punjab Police ACP, who is admitted to Ludhiana's Apollo hospital, has given permission for the treatment and the director of Health Services is coordinating with potential plasma donors, the official said.

The therapy is being arranged by the state government's health adviser, Dr K K Talwar, former director of PGIMER.

On Dr Talwar's request, Dr Neelam Marwaha, former HOD, Blood Transfusion Department, PGI, has agreed to guide the efforts for plasma therapy, the spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid 19 coronavirus Punjab coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp