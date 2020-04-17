STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul sends several truckloads of food material, other items to Amethi: Congress district unit

Amethi's former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has sent five trucks each of rice and wheat besides one truck of pulses, cooking oil, spices and other material for distribution among people.

Published: 17th April 2020 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMETHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sent several truckloads of food grains and other essential items for the people of Amethi to help them tide over their hardships during the lockdown, the the Congress' district unit said here on Friday.

Amethi's former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has sent five trucks each of rice and wheat besides one truck of pulses, cooking oil, spices and other material for distribution among people, said party's district unit president Anil Singh.

It is Rahul Gandhi's endeavour to ensure that Amethi people face no difficulty in meeting their daily needs during these difficult times, said Singh, adding a total of 16,400 ration kits have been distributed among people of 877 gram panchayats and seven nagar panchayats here so far.

For protecting people against coronavirus infection, 50,000 masks, 20,000 sanitizers, 20,000 soaps and other similar material have been distributed among corona warriors on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, said Singh.

Besides 'Congress fights Corona' group, being run under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi, is extending help to the Amethi natives living in other states, Singh said, adding that 91 people in Madhya Pradesh, 212 in Gujarat, 308 in Maharashtra, 52 in West Bengal and 308 in Punjab and Haryana have been helped by the group.

Earlier too Rahul Gandhi had sent food grains for Amethi people.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Amethi coronavirus lockdown COVID-19 lockdown coronavirus
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp