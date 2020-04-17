Reconsider annual fee hike amid nationwide lockdown: HRD Minister to private schools 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday urged private schools to reconsider their decisions on annual fee hike and collecting fee quarterly during the lockdown.

"I urge pvt schools to reconsider decisions on annual fee hike, collecting fee quarterly during lockdown. I hope state education departments will address the fee issue keeping in mind the concerns of parents and schools."

I request all schools to join hands in the #FightAgainstCoronavirus, empathize with the parents amid this global disaster and re-consider their decision. #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/2NAMz88iVi — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 17, 2020

A few states have taken positive steps to address school fee-related issues during lockdown, hope others will consider too," Nishank said in a series of tweets in Hindi.