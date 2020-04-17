STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Stand by my stance on Tablighi Jamaat: Babita Phogat defends self even as complaint filed against her 

The 30-year-old international wrestler, who joined the BJP last year, said she stood by her tweets against the Tablighi Jamaat.

Published: 17th April 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Babita Phogat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A complaint was filed Friday against Babita Phogat in Maharashtra over her recent tweets against Tablighi Jamaat members even as the wrestler-politician claimed that she is receiving threats.

The complaint lodged at City Chowk police station in Aurangabad against the BJP politician and Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel said their tweets were intended to create disharmony among communities.

The complaint was filed by a man associated with the Jamaat and will be forwarded to places where Phogat and Chandel live, an official said.

The 30-year-old international wrestler, who joined the BJP last year, said she stood by her tweets against the Tablighi Jamaat.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The Jamaat had come under flak when thousands of its members dispersed from a religious gathering in New Delhi's Nizamuddin, many of them carrying the coronavirus infection.

"In the recent past, I posted some tweets after which many people sent me objectionable messages over Facebook messenger, WhatsApp and Twitter and abused me, while some people threatened me over the phone," the Haryana politician claimed in a video message.

Phogat said she is not scared and compared her behaviour to that of actor Zaira Wasim.

"I want to tell all these people I am not Zaira Wasim, that I will feel scared by your threats and sit at home," she said in Hindi.

"Your threats will not scare me. I am Babita Phogat and have always fought for my country. I will continue to do so and speak for my nation," she added.

ALSO READ | Tablighi Jamaat leader dies of coronavirus in Pakistan; over 1,100 members infected

Zaira Wasim had made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Dangal, playing the character of Babita Phogat's sister Geeta.

The 20-year-old quit acting last year, saying it interfered with her religion.

This followed objections to her acting by hardliners.

Phogat said there was nothing wrong with her tweet.

"I stand by the tweet and will also do so in the future, as I wrote about people who spread coronavirus."

"I want to ask, don't the Tablighi Jamaat members account for maximum cases? Had they not spread the virus, the lockdown would have been lifted by now and coronavirus would have been eradicated," she said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij also blamed Tablighi Jamaat members for the spike in the number cases in the state.

Of the total 221 positive cases in Haryana, Vij has said that 122 are those linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.

"Had there not been a spike in the number of cases due to the Tablighi Jamaat members, the state would have been in a much better position today as far as the fight against COVID-19 is concerned," Vij had said earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat Babita Phogat Zaira Wasim
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp