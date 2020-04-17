STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When lockdown blues turn deadly: Unable to go to parents' home, 22-year-old woman ends her life in UP

The 22-year-old woman, who was living in Dadri area of Greater Noida, wanted to visit her parents' home in Palwal district of Haryana but was advised against it by her husband and her brothers.

Published: 17th April 2020

Image used for representation.

By PTI

NOIDA: A married woman in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida allegedly ended her life on Friday apparently due to being unable to go to her parents' home in Haryana amid the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus, police said.

The 22-year-old woman, who was living in Dadri area of Greater Noida, wanted to visit her parents' home in Palwal district of Haryana but was advised against it by her husband and her brothers, the police said.

"Hemlata Kashyap was found dead in her house on Friday. She was found hanging from the ceiling of her room with the help of a 'chunni' stole.

"Her husband had gone out to the local market during the time of the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

The matter was reported to the local police by her husband, he said, adding that the body was then taken into custody and sent for post mortem examination.

"The woman had returned from her parents' home on March 16 and wanted to go again. Her husband as well as her brothers had told her not to insist about travelling during the lockdown and she can go later," the DCP said.

"She was married for nearly one-and-a-half-year now. The couple had no child. It is still to be found out why she was insisting on going to her parents' home," Singh told PTI.

Further legal proceedings are underway in the case, the police said.

The entire country is currently under a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic that has barred people's non-essential movement outdoors since March 25.

The lockdown that was supposed to be in place till April 14 has now been extended till May 3 by the central government.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP is among the worst-hit districts in the state due to the pandemic with 92 positive cases so far.

Besides the general lockdown restrictions, the police here have imposed CrPC section 144 which bars assembly of four or more persons and urged people to stay indoors.

