83 per cent of Maha COVID-19 victims had other ailments, mortality rate now 6.05 per cent

The highest mortality rate is among the age group of 71 to 80 -- around 20 per cent. This is followed by the 61 to 70 age group (18.34 per cent) and the 81 to 90 age group (13.33 per cent).

Published: 18th April 2020

A doctor conducts a swab test in Dharavi slums in Mumbai | PTI

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In Maharashtra, of the 200-plus people who have died from COVID-19, 83 per cent had co-morbidities like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart issues, said Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope.

He also said the morality rate had come down. “Maharashtra's mortality rate is 6.05 per cent against the global mortality rate of 6.71 per cent,” Tope said, adding that an expert task force had been formed to tackle the pandemic.

The highest mortality rate is among the age group of 71 to 80 -- around 20 per cent. This is followed by the 61 to 70 age group (18.34 per cent) and the 81 to 90 age group (13.33 per cent).

Maharashtra health department data also revealed that there have been no deaths in the age group of zero to 20 but more than 300 of them have been infected by the coronavirus.

95 per cent of samples tested have turned out to be negative while only five per cent test results are positive. The Maharashtra government has tested 60,166 samples, of which 56,964 were negative while 3202 were positive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar declared that the majority of commercial and manufacturing activities will be resumed on April 20.

“After restarting, firms and their employees have to strictly follow social distancing and other lockdown norms. Ten per cent of government employees will also need to report to work from April 20. We want to restart the wheel of the economy,” Pawar said.

