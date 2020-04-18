STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Central drug regulator permits clinical trial of convalescent plasma in COVID-19 patients

The Drug Controller General of India said ICMR has submitted a list of institutes, which have shown an interest in the trial, to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

Published: 18th April 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus lockdown

A healthworker checking the temperature of a motorist in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The central drug regulator has given its go-ahead to a proposal by the Indian Council of Medical Research for the clinical trial of convalescent plasma in COVID-19 patients, as per the protocol developed by ICMR.

The Drug Controller General of India said ICMR has submitted a list of institutes, which have shown an interest in the trial, to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and they may do so in consultation with the health research body.

"It is to inform that in light of public interest the proposal of ICMR for conducting the said trial has been reviewed through the Subject Expert Committee in its meeting held on April 13 under accelerated approval process in light of the current prevailing situation of COVID-19 and based on the recommendation of the committee.

"The CDSCO has conveyed its no objection for conduct of the clinical trial subject to certain amendments in the protocol and various conditions under the Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules 2019," the central drug regulator said in a notice.

The notice underlined that ICMR has developed a protocol for a controlled clinical trial with convalescent plasma in moderate COVID-19 patients which has been reviewed by the committee and the same may also be considered by the applicants as appropriate.

In convalescent plasma therapy, antibodies from the blood of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are used to treat severely infected patients.

The study is aimed at assessing the efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit complications in COVID-19 patients and to evaluate the safety of treatment with anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma in coronavirus-infected patients.

ALSO READ | After Delhi, now Gujarat plans plasma tranfusion to treat COVID-19 patients

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 480 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 14,378 on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The ICMR has already sought participation in a phase-II randomised controlled trial to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma.

Currently, there are no approved treatments for COVID-19.

The management plan is supportive care with supplemental oxygen and mechanical ventilation.

Multiple trials are being done across the globe to assess the efficacy of various treatment strategies, the ICMR said.

The WHO initiated the "solidarity trial" in several countries to compare the effectiveness of the following regimens against COVID-19: Remdesivir, Lopinavir/Ritonavir, Lopinavir/Ritonavir with interferon beta, and Hydroxychloroquine.

In a clinical trial, Lopinavir/Ritonavir did not demonstrate any benefit over standard of care.

The US FDA recently approved convalescent plasma from patients recovered from COVID-19 for the treatment of severe or life-threatening COVID-19 infections.

In a small case series, five critically ill novel coronavirus-infected patients with ARDS were treated with convalescent plasma containing neutralizing antibodies.

Infusion of plasma was followed by improvement in clinical status in all five patients, with no deaths and the study reported that three patients were discharged, whilst two continued to be stable on mechanical ventilation.

In another small case series of four patients, including one pregnant woman, it was seen that all four recovered eventually, the ICMR said.

In another feasibility study of convalescent plasma therapy, 10 severely-ill patients were transfused with 200 ml of convalescent plasma and clinical symptoms rapidly improved in three days.

Historically, it has been used in viral diseases such as poliomyelitis, measles, mumps and influenza before vaccines became available, the research body said.

A meta-analysis of 1,703 patients with H1N1 influenza during the Spanish Flu of 1918 suggested that patients who received convalescent plasma had lower mortality.

Furthermore, 84 patients with Ebola virus disease who were transfused with convalescent plasma without known levels of neutralizing antibodies did not have a survival benefit.

Convalescent plasma was also studied during the previous coronavirus outbreak of SARS in 2002-2004.

In a retrospective study of 80 patients, it was observed that patients who received convalescent plasma before day 14 of illness had better outcomes, defined as early hospital discharge, compared to patients who received it after day 14 of illness.

"Considering the lack of efficacious treatments for COVID 19 and the epidemic situation with high mortality rate, the US FDA has approved convalescent plasma for COVID-19 for clinical trials, expanded access and single-patient emergency investigational new drugs," the ICMR said.

A majority of the adverse effects associated with plasma transfusion are non-lethal.

"We hypothesize that the use of convalescent plasma will improve the clinical outcomes in patients with moderate COVID-19 infection.

We designed this phase II, open-label, randomized clinical trial with the primary objective to assess the safety and efficacy of the convalescent plasma to limit complications in COVID-19 patients," the ICMR said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR COVID-19 Coronavirus Drug Controller General of India convalescent plasma
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp