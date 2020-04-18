STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's COVID-19 fight: Bohra brothers give entire crop to Madhya Pradesh authorities

Published: 18th April 2020 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 10:49 AM

Farmers sprinkle fertilizer on a wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (File | Reuters)

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Setting an example for others in these troubled times, two Bohra Muslim brothers in Madhya Pradesh have donated their entire standing wheat crop for the poor and underprivileged lot.

Inspired by the teachings of the Bohra Muslim community’s spiritual head Syedna Aali Qadr Mufaddal Saifuddin, Riyaz Zaman and Mustafa Qamar Zaman earmarked wheat grown on 25 bighas of land at Bhullan Pura area in Guna district, 200 km from Bhopal, for the poor on Wednesday.

The entire crop was donated to the Guna administration for harvesting and distributing it among the needy and poor who are facing difficulty in getting food for their families.

“We had invested around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 on wheat cultivation. Guided by our supreme religious leader’s teachings and appeal of the district administration, we’re donating it for feeding the poor and needy people,” said Zaman, the younger of the two.

According to Zaman, the standing crop could have fetched them anything from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh.

Both Guna district collector S Vishwanathan and police superintendent Tarun Nayak lauded the donation by the two siblings for the poor in these hard times.

The two top district officials appealed other big farmers to contribute to the Corona Relief Fund.

