Ludhiana ACP Anil Kohli succumbs to COVID-19

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Ludhiana Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anil Kohli (52) on Saturday succumbed to COVID-19 after battling for his life for 10 days.

Kohli died due to multiple organ failure. He had tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago. He began to show symptoms of fever and cough in the first week of April and was admitted to SPS Hospital in Ludhiana on April 8. His first swabs came negative but when his samples were again sent after some days, they came out positive. A few days ago he was put on a ventilator.

The state government had decided to go for plasma therapy on Kohli on Saturday and had the nod from his family.

Our brother officer Anil Kohli, ACP Ludhiana, lost his battle against #COVID-19 today afternoon. Anil served Punjab Police and the people of Punjab for over 30 years.

May his soul RIP!



Our prayers are with his family, relatives and all those worked with him. pic.twitter.com/uxaH0Xxyos — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 18, 2020

Meanwhile, three persons who had come in contact with Kohli have tested positive. They are his wife Palak Kohli, his driver Prabhjot Singh of Ferozepur who is a constable and sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, station house officer of Basti Jodhewal (in area of Sub Division under Kohli).

Some 126 people who came in contact with Arshpreet Kaur Grewal have been home quarantined. These include her family members and people from the police department. As Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), who was a direct contact with her, had tested positive on Friday evening. Now the contacts of the ASI are also being traced.

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, "The tracing of SI and ASI's contacts is going on and their samples are being taken."

The District Mandi Officer (DMO) Jasbir Kaur, who had attended many meetings with Kohli, had tested positive on Friday. She had also attended a meeting with deputy police commissioner of Ludhiana Pardeep Agrawal, commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal and food supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Now, the commission agents at the vegetable and grain markets of Ludhiana are in panicky as they had been attending meetings with Kaur for issuance of wheat procurement coupons for farmers.